Chennai Metro Phase-II: Revolutionizing Urban Connectivity

The Union Cabinet made a notable decision on Thursday, approving the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs' proposal for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This ambitious phase includes three critical corridors, collectively extending 118.9 kilometers with the addition of 128 new metro stations.

With an estimated project completion cost of Rs 63,246 crore, Phase-II is targeted for completion by the year 2027. When fully operational, Chennai's metro network will span an impressive 173 kilometers. The extensions will traverse from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass, and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, strategically connecting key urban regions.

This substantial expansion not only promises to alleviate Chennai's notorious traffic congestion but is also expected to create significant employment opportunities and stimulate economic development. The corridors will bolster connectivity across major commercial and industrial zones, making it transformative for the urban landscape and improving public transportation access for the city's populace.

