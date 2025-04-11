`MUMBAI-1' single card system for all public transportation in Mumbai region to be launched soon: CM Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
