Unified Agri Schemes to Boost Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the consolidation of numerous centrally sponsored agricultural schemes into two overarching programs: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY). This strategic move involves an expenditure of over Rs 1.01 lakh crore, designed to bolster sustainable agriculture and secure food safety across the nation.

Within this colossal budget, Rs 69,088.98 crore will come from the central government, with the remaining Rs 32,232.63 crore provided by the states. These schemes incorporate 18 existing initiatives, ensuring their continuity while dynamically addressing farmer welfare through mission-mode activities like the National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm and Digital Agriculture.

This rationalization will empower states to craft comprehensive agriculture strategies, focusing on emergent issues such as climate resilience and value chain development. The flexibility afforded by these umbrella schemes is intended to streamline action plans and facilitate state-specific resource allocation, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural development efforts.

