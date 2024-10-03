Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II Gets Green Signal from Union Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his congratulations to Tamil Nadu residents following the Union Cabinet's approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, which includes three new corridors. In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi stated, 'Boosting 'Ease of Living' in a vibrant city! I congratulate the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu on the Cabinet's approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II. This will help in easing traffic, improving sustainability, and economic growth.'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister for addressing his request, which he had raised during their previous meeting. He remarked, 'Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long-pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest!'

According to an official release, the newly approved lines will stretch 118.9 km with 128 stations, with a projected completion cost of Rs 63,246 crore by 2027. The fully operational Phase-II will provide Chennai a total metro rail network of 173 km.

The Phase-II Project consists of three corridors: from Madhavaram to SIPCOT covering 45.8 km with 50 stations, from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass spanning 26.1 km with 30 stations, and from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur for 47 km with 48 stations. This expansion will enhance connectivity to rapidly developing areas like Sholinganallur, a key hub for South Chennai's IT corridor. Connecting Sholinganallur via ELCOT will serve the transportation needs of the growing IT workforce.

Seen as an efficient alternative to road transport, the expanded Metro Rail network is set to reduce traffic congestion along Chennai's busiest routes, enhancing road safety, and reducing travel time across the city. The infrastructure upgrade marks an impactful improvement in urban mobility.

