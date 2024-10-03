Haryana Polls on October 5: Ensure Your Voting Rights

As Haryana prepares for its state elections on October 5, Chief Election Officer Pankaj Agarwal is issuing a crucial reminder to the electorate: confirm your inclusion on the voter list to exercise your democratic right. Highlighting the importance of franchise participation, Agarwal underscores the need to verify voter registration status.

In cases where registered voters lack a voter ID card, the Election Commission of India permits the use of one among 12 alternative identity documents for casting votes. These include widely used documents such as the Aadhaar card, driver's license, and passport, among others prescribed by the ECI.

Voters can conveniently check their registration status on the official Haryana election website, ceoharyana.gov.in, or via the helpline number 1950. The upcoming election will decide Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly, with results expected on October 8. In the previous elections, BJP emerged as the largest party with 40 seats, while Congress claimed 30 seats.

