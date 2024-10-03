Left Menu

Haryana Polls on October 5: Ensure Your Voting Rights

As Haryana gears up for elections on October 5, Chief Election Officer Pankaj Agarwal reminds citizens to ensure their names are on the voter list. Voters can use one of 12 alternative ID documents if they lack a voter ID card. Verification resources are available online and via helpline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:45 IST
Haryana Polls on October 5: Ensure Your Voting Rights
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana prepares for its state elections on October 5, Chief Election Officer Pankaj Agarwal is issuing a crucial reminder to the electorate: confirm your inclusion on the voter list to exercise your democratic right. Highlighting the importance of franchise participation, Agarwal underscores the need to verify voter registration status.

In cases where registered voters lack a voter ID card, the Election Commission of India permits the use of one among 12 alternative identity documents for casting votes. These include widely used documents such as the Aadhaar card, driver's license, and passport, among others prescribed by the ECI.

Voters can conveniently check their registration status on the official Haryana election website, ceoharyana.gov.in, or via the helpline number 1950. The upcoming election will decide Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly, with results expected on October 8. In the previous elections, BJP emerged as the largest party with 40 seats, while Congress claimed 30 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024