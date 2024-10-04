Tension Over Middle East: Israel's Response to Iran's Attack

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. is uncertain about Israel's next move following Iran's attack. A U.S. official revealed ongoing discussions between the two nations regarding Israel's response.

The official emphasized that Israel's decision-making process is still in progress, leaving options on the table, including potential actions against Iran's oil facilities.

According to sources, consultations are underway, with the U.S. and Israel engaging closely to determine an appropriate course of action in light of Tuesday's incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)