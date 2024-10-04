Left Menu

Tension Over Middle East: Israel's Response to Iran's Attack

The United States remains uncertain about Israel's potential response to Iran's recent attack. There are ongoing consultations between U.S. and Israeli officials, with Israel still deliberating on whether or how to target Iranian oil facilities in retaliation for Tuesday's events.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. is uncertain about Israel's next move following Iran's attack. A U.S. official revealed ongoing discussions between the two nations regarding Israel's response.

The official emphasized that Israel's decision-making process is still in progress, leaving options on the table, including potential actions against Iran's oil facilities.

According to sources, consultations are underway, with the U.S. and Israel engaging closely to determine an appropriate course of action in light of Tuesday's incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

