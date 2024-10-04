School Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Arunachal Pradesh

A headmaster from a government school in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been arrested on allegations of sexually harassing minor students, according to local officials. The accused is said to have sent inappropriate messages to the victims' mobile phones.

Changlang district's Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, informed ANI that the arrest took place on Thursday at the Government Secondary School, Diyun, in response to the sexual harassment allegations involving minor girl students. A case has been registered as investigations continue. 'We have arrested the headmaster (I/C) and have collected statements from the victimized students,' Padu reported, highlighting ongoing investigations.

The complaint against the headmaster was filed with police on October 2, and further updates are anticipated as the situation develops, according to an ANI report.

(With inputs from agencies.)