Efforts Underway to Restore Delhi-Mumbai Rail Line After Goods Train Derails in Ratlam

Friday morning saw restoration efforts underway at the site of a goods train derailment on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. According to railway officials, three coaches of a train traveling from Rajkot, Gujarat, to Bakaniya, near Bhopal, were involved in the derailment late Thursday night.

DRM Rajneesh Kumar commented on the situation, stating that while one coach has already been lifted, the other two, having minor issues, are expected to be cleared soon. 'We are not cancelling any trains, although some may experience delays,' he noted. Investigations into the cause of the derailment are ongoing, as all necessary evidence is being collected.

According to Central Railway data, the average daily train derailments have drastically reduced to 0.24 in 2023-24, a significant decrease from the 1.2 daily instances recorded between 2004 and 2014. The press release detailed that while there were 445 annual derailments during the earlier period, this figure has now dropped to 89, with the most recent data indicating 40 occurrences on the main line and 49 in the yards.

(With inputs from agencies.)