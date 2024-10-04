Left Menu

Outrage in Pune Following Shocking Bopdev Ghat Assault

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by three men in Bopdev Ghat, Pune. The incident, reported several hours later, has sparked criticism and safety concerns for women. Authorities are searching for the suspects, while political figures denounce the government's inaction against rising violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 21-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by three unidentified individuals in the Bopdev Ghat vicinity of Pune late Thursday night, as confirmed by local law enforcement. The heinous act took place around 11 p.m., leaving the victim traumatized and prompting urgent police involvement.

The incident was officially reported to the authorities early Friday at approximately 5 a.m. Police efforts are now focused on locating and apprehending the perpetrators with the formation of ten dedicated crime and detective branch teams, according to Pune's Joint Commissioner of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

The assault has elicited strong reactions from public officials, including NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule, who vocally condemned the attack and criticized the state's home department for its apparent failure to safeguard women. Sule, in a public statement, expressed her outrage and insisted on immediate government action to bring justice to the victim.

NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the growing public discontent over increasing incidents of violence against women. Pawar underscored the irony of the government's simultaneous efforts to support women financially through the Ladki Behan Yojana while failing to protect them from harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

