Left Menu

Harmeet Dhillon Confirmed: A Shift in Civil Rights Leadership

The U.S. Senate confirmed Harmeet Dhillon as head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Dhillon, a Trump ally, will oversee controversial work including hate crime prosecution and law enforcement discrimination investigations. Her staunch conservative views have drawn criticism from civil rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 06:05 IST
Harmeet Dhillon Confirmed: A Shift in Civil Rights Leadership

The U.S. Senate, under Republican control, confirmed Harmeet Dhillon as the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a 52-45 vote on Thursday. Dhillon is a conservative lawyer and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, and her appointment reflects significant changes in the department's direction.

Dhillon will manage criminal and civil issues, such as hate crime prosecutions and voting rights litigation. Her leadership already signals shifts in priorities, with several key personnel reassigned to new roles focusing on immigration policy, especially regarding 'sanctuary cities.'

The changes come amid criticism from groups like the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who highlight Dhillon's support for Trump's 2020 election reversal efforts and her opposition to diversity initiatives. Meanwhile, her confirmation coincided with Dean John Sauer's approval as Solicitor General, marking another notable move by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025