Harmeet Dhillon Confirmed: A Shift in Civil Rights Leadership

The U.S. Senate, under Republican control, confirmed Harmeet Dhillon as the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a 52-45 vote on Thursday. Dhillon is a conservative lawyer and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, and her appointment reflects significant changes in the department's direction.

Dhillon will manage criminal and civil issues, such as hate crime prosecutions and voting rights litigation. Her leadership already signals shifts in priorities, with several key personnel reassigned to new roles focusing on immigration policy, especially regarding 'sanctuary cities.'

The changes come amid criticism from groups like the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who highlight Dhillon's support for Trump's 2020 election reversal efforts and her opposition to diversity initiatives. Meanwhile, her confirmation coincided with Dean John Sauer's approval as Solicitor General, marking another notable move by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)