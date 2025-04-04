Left Menu

Israeli Strikes and Regional Tensions: A Complex Web of Conflict in Syria

Israeli military operations in Syria resulted in at least nine casualties, increasing tensions with Turkey. The strikes have led to significant destruction and accusations between regional powers, with concerns about long-term stability. Locals in Daraa responded to the incursions, and Amnesty calls for war crimes investigations.

  • Syria

In a series of escalating military operations, Israeli airstrikes in Syria's southwest killed at least nine individuals on Thursday, amidst accusations against Turkey's intentions in the region. The Syrian state news agency claims civilians were among the victims, while other sources indicate armed local residents were targeted.

Israel's foreign affairs spokesman, Gideon Sa'ar, accused Turkey of seeking to establish a 'protectorate' in Syria, exacerbating ongoing regional tensions. Both countries exchanged sharp rebukes, complicating efforts for peace. The Israeli forces' actions, including strikes near Hama, have intensified calls for international investigations.

Amidst the violence, thousands in western Daraa gathered to mourn the dead, as local activists described intense clashes and Israeli military advances. Amnesty International has demanded accountability for alleged war crimes while Syria's interim leadership grapples with maintaining national unity and addressing minority tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

