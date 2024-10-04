Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Film Industry Involvement Allegations in Telangana

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy criticized Telangana's Congress-led government after Minister Konda Surekha accused BRS leader KT Rama Rao of involvement in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Reddy condemned the focus on celebrities instead of public welfare. The remarks sparked backlash and legal action.

BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, following controversial remarks by state Minister Konda Surekha regarding the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Reddy criticized the government as a 'disaster' and accused Surekha of turning herself into a 'laughing stock'.

The controversy arose after Surekha alleged that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was involved in the actors' divorce, claiming he tapped phones and engaged in blackmail. The remarks have not only drawn ire from politicians but also criticism from the film fraternity, including actors Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's father, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Surekha. The backlash prompted Surekha to clarify her comments, stating they were intended as a critique of KT Rama Rao's treatment of women, and offered an unconditional retraction if the remarks were deemed offensive.

