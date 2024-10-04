Left Menu

Devastating September Rains Wreak Havoc on Maharashtra's Crops

Extreme rainfall in September caused crop losses exceeding Rs 812 crore in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The district administration reported this to the Divisional Commissioner. Severe weather affected 62 revenue circles, impacting almost 10 lakh farmers across 5.96 lakh hectares. State assistance is being sought to mitigate farmer losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:44 IST
Devastating September Rains Wreak Havoc on Maharashtra's Crops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim update from Maharashtra's agricultural heartland, extreme rainfall during September has inflicted substantial damage to crops, with losses surpassing Rs 812 crore in Nanded district alone. Local officials have confirmed the calamitous impact in a detailed report forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The perpetual heavy rains hammered parts of the Marathwada region, leaving farmers grappling with the aftermath. Nanded, in particular, saw 62 revenue circles severely affected, prompting an extensive survey by the district administration. The rigorous assessment aimed to accurately document the widespread crop devastation.

The village-level survey, foundational to the administration's report, underscores a dire demand for state relief. The district administration has formally sought Rs 812.38 crore to compensate affected farmers across 5.96 lakh hectares. This reporting highlights the urgent need for intervention to support the 9,83,915 farmers impacted by this climatic adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024