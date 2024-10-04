Devastating September Rains Wreak Havoc on Maharashtra's Crops
Extreme rainfall in September caused crop losses exceeding Rs 812 crore in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The district administration reported this to the Divisional Commissioner. Severe weather affected 62 revenue circles, impacting almost 10 lakh farmers across 5.96 lakh hectares. State assistance is being sought to mitigate farmer losses.
- Country:
- India
In a grim update from Maharashtra's agricultural heartland, extreme rainfall during September has inflicted substantial damage to crops, with losses surpassing Rs 812 crore in Nanded district alone. Local officials have confirmed the calamitous impact in a detailed report forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The perpetual heavy rains hammered parts of the Marathwada region, leaving farmers grappling with the aftermath. Nanded, in particular, saw 62 revenue circles severely affected, prompting an extensive survey by the district administration. The rigorous assessment aimed to accurately document the widespread crop devastation.
The village-level survey, foundational to the administration's report, underscores a dire demand for state relief. The district administration has formally sought Rs 812.38 crore to compensate affected farmers across 5.96 lakh hectares. This reporting highlights the urgent need for intervention to support the 9,83,915 farmers impacted by this climatic adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
