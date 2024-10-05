Coal Controversy in Chhattisgarh: Balancing Development and Ecology

Chhattisgarh's Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap has sparked a debate by defending coal mining initiatives in the state, particularly in the resource-rich Hasdeo Aranya forest. Despite protests, Kashyap insists that such projects are vital for local development.

In response to the directive from the Centre to speed up village relocations from tiger reserves, Kashyap assured strict legal compliance. He acknowledged local opposition but highlighted the broader community support for mining projects.

The controversy underscores the tension between economic advancement and environmental sustainability, as Chhattisgarh navigates its vast coal reserves and significant forest cover while addressing human-wildlife conflicts.

