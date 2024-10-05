Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Event Sparks Debate on ASHA Workers' Role

Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic authorities have tasked ASHA workers with bringing 50 women each for the Ladki Bahin scheme event, leading to critique from opposition leaders who call it exploitation due to their low wages and multiple responsibilities.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:31 IST
In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, civic authorities have directed ASHA workers to facilitate the attendance of women at the upcoming Ladki Bahin scheme event. Each worker has been tasked with bringing 50 women to the programme.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to address the gathering on this financial assistance scheme aimed at empowering women. Logistical arrangements, including buses, have been made to transport at least 3,650 women to the venue. ASHA workers are coordinating the effort, with 48 of them shouldering this responsibility.

However, this directive has been met with criticism from the opposition. Maharashtra Legislative Council's Leader of Opposition, Ambadas Danve, criticized the move as exploitative, highlighting the burden placed on ASHA workers who already juggle numerous duties for minimal pay.

