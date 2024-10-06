Left Menu

Telangana to Boost Textile Sector: New Yarn Depot in Sircilla

The Telangana government approves a Yarn Depot in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla District, aiming to support the region's power loom industry. The initiative, led by the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO), comes with a Rs 50 crore fund to maintain yarn stocks and enhance employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Telangana has approved the establishment of a Yarn Depot in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla District, catering to the state's power loom industry. This initiative is led by the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO) and aims to bolster the region's textile sector.

The proposal, driven by the Commissioner of Handlooms & Textiles and Apparel Export Parks, Hyderabad, seeks to allocate a Rs 50 crore corpus fund. This fund will facilitate the procurement and maintenance of essential yarn buffers for the Powerloom sector, addressing both direct and indirect employment.

On Saturday, Shailaja Ramaiyer, Principal Secretary (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), announced the government's decision, detailing the allocation from the Special B.C Welfare Budget. The official budgetary approval is pending, poised to support Sircilla's decentralized power loom operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

