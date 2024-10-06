Left Menu

Bahraich Villagers Triumph: Last Wolf of Mahsi Pack Eliminated

In Bahraich's Mahsi region, villagers have quelled the terror imposed by a six-member wolf pack. The last wolf met its end in Tamachpur. Investigations continue following the forest department's postmortem recovery, marking a hopeful end to a campaign that targeted the notorious predators terrorizing locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST
Representatve Image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The terrifying reign of a six-member wolf pack in Bahraich's Mahsi region has concluded, as villagers successfully eliminated the final wolf. The creature met its end in Tamachpur, where villagers beat it to death as it attempted to hunt a goat.

The forest department arrived on the scene post-incident to retrieve the wolf's body. Upcoming actions hinge on the outcomes of a postmortem examination, said Ajit Singh, Bahraich District Forest Officer. Singh emphasized that, following findings, further investigations might identify responsible parties if foul play is confirmed.

Devastation stretched over months, with the wolf pack sprawling fear and violence throughout the Mahsi tehsil, necessitating the launch of 'Operation Bhediya' by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. This initiative tracked and captured the pack until only one predator remained, now vanquished and recovered by the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

