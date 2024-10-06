Bahraich Villagers Triumph: Last Wolf of Mahsi Pack Eliminated

The terrifying reign of a six-member wolf pack in Bahraich's Mahsi region has concluded, as villagers successfully eliminated the final wolf. The creature met its end in Tamachpur, where villagers beat it to death as it attempted to hunt a goat.

The forest department arrived on the scene post-incident to retrieve the wolf's body. Upcoming actions hinge on the outcomes of a postmortem examination, said Ajit Singh, Bahraich District Forest Officer. Singh emphasized that, following findings, further investigations might identify responsible parties if foul play is confirmed.

Devastation stretched over months, with the wolf pack sprawling fear and violence throughout the Mahsi tehsil, necessitating the launch of 'Operation Bhediya' by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. This initiative tracked and captured the pack until only one predator remained, now vanquished and recovered by the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)