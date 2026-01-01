Uttar Pradesh's Holy Sites Experience New Year Pilgrim Surge Amid Cold Wave

The dawn of the New Year brought a remarkable surge of pilgrims flocking to holy sites across Uttar Pradesh, despite the persistent fog and frigid temperatures. In cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, the footfall was unprecedented, prompting the implementation of rigorous security, traffic, and crowd-management strategies statewide.

In Prayagraj, thousands gathered for a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, while the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi saw record pilgrim numbers. Ayodhya suspended VIP passes, prioritizing out-of-town visitors at the Ram temple. Police equipped with drones and CCTV ensured public safety, and traffic restrictions minimized congestion.

Varanasi prepared for increased pilgrims ahead of the Magh Mela. Authorities imposed strict rules, such as designated parking and mandatory life jackets for boat riders. Train services were augmented to manage the influx, reflecting a statewide effort to accommodate the throngs of devotees ushering in 2023 with prayers and celebrations.