Controversy Erupts Over Musi Riverfront Development: Congress and BRS Clash

A major meeting unfolded at Nagole on Saturday as Congress leaders, including MPs and MLAs, engaged with farmers to discuss the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Spearheaded by Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, the initiative underscores the project's vital role in supporting agricultural activities across several assembly constituencies.

Kiran Kumar Chamala highlighted the acute pollution crisis plaguing the Musi River, contaminated by sewage and industrial waste. Stressing the need for rejuvenation, the meeting aimed to drive awareness at the grassroots level, reaching farmers in villages to underline the importance of restoring the river's ecosystem.

Amid these discussions, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) voiced strong opposition. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the project, citing the impending homelessness of over one lakh residents due to demolition plans. Accusations flew as Rao challenged Congress leadership over its promises, vowing BRS's resistance against the perceived injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)