CM Revanth Reddy's Crucial Meeting with Union Food Minister
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss food distribution and civil supplies. Accompanied by state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister highlighted the need for policy changes and sought support to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain in Telangana.
In a significant engagement focusing on statewide food security, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in high-level talks with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday. The meeting centered around pivotal issues concerning food distribution and civil supplies within the state.
The discussion, which also included state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, underscored the necessity of policy amendments to address ongoing challenges. Reddy emphasized enhancements and interventions in existing frameworks to better serve Telangana's populace.
An official statement following the meeting highlighted the CM's appeal for the Union Minister's assistance in fostering an efficient supply chain that would enhance the quality of life for residents across the state.
