CM Revanth Reddy's Crucial Meeting with Union Food Minister

In a significant engagement focusing on statewide food security, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in high-level talks with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday. The meeting centered around pivotal issues concerning food distribution and civil supplies within the state.

The discussion, which also included state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, underscored the necessity of policy amendments to address ongoing challenges. Reddy emphasized enhancements and interventions in existing frameworks to better serve Telangana's populace.

An official statement following the meeting highlighted the CM's appeal for the Union Minister's assistance in fostering an efficient supply chain that would enhance the quality of life for residents across the state.

