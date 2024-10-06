Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Leaves Cancelled Amid Festive Season Preparations

To maintain order during upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled police leaves from October 8 to November 8. Cleaning efforts are intensifying at Varanasi's Ganga ghats due to decreasing water levels and anticipated increased footfall during festivities like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Leaves Cancelled Amid Festive Season Preparations
Representative image (Photo/ X @Uppolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for a potentially tumultuous festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the cancellation of all police personnel leaves from October 8 to November 8. The decision, issued by IPS Prashant Kumar, DGP, is aimed at ensuring law and order during the celebrations of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

Simultaneously, efforts are ramping up in Varanasi, where cleaning of the Ganga ghats continues. The decreased water level of the river has left significant amounts of soil, which poses a challenge to clean. This cleanup is critical due to the anticipated increase in visitors during the festivals.

Local NGOs and citizens are actively participating in cleaning activities to ensure the ghats are ready for the influx of devotees. The wet soil is manageable now, but concerns loom over the task becoming more challenging if it dries. Authorities emphasize the urgency of the cleanup before the festivities begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024