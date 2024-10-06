Uttar Pradesh Police Leaves Cancelled Amid Festive Season Preparations
To maintain order during upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled police leaves from October 8 to November 8. Cleaning efforts are intensifying at Varanasi's Ganga ghats due to decreasing water levels and anticipated increased footfall during festivities like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.
In preparation for a potentially tumultuous festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the cancellation of all police personnel leaves from October 8 to November 8. The decision, issued by IPS Prashant Kumar, DGP, is aimed at ensuring law and order during the celebrations of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.
Simultaneously, efforts are ramping up in Varanasi, where cleaning of the Ganga ghats continues. The decreased water level of the river has left significant amounts of soil, which poses a challenge to clean. This cleanup is critical due to the anticipated increase in visitors during the festivals.
Local NGOs and citizens are actively participating in cleaning activities to ensure the ghats are ready for the influx of devotees. The wet soil is manageable now, but concerns loom over the task becoming more challenging if it dries. Authorities emphasize the urgency of the cleanup before the festivities begin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
