Tragedy in Kultali: Outcry Grows Over Minor's Death

A tragic incident in South 24 Parganas has sent shockwaves through West Bengal, as police detained a suspect in the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a canal in Kultali, prompting local outrage and highlighting concerns over women's safety in the state.

Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali stated that after the girl's disappearance was reported, an investigation led to the detention of a suspect who confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, the victim's family accused the police of initially neglecting their pleas, as the girl's body showed severe injuries.

The case has fueled political tensions, with the opposition BJP criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government. BJP leaders have launched protests, demanding justice and highlighting the state administration's failures in protecting women. Agnimitra Paul of BJP Mahila Morcha has called for a central investigation, further emphasizing the state's discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)