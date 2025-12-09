Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Demise Sparks Local Outrage

A 16-year-old student, Jayesh Lodhi, was killed by a passenger train while crossing tracks in Madhya Pradesh. Following the incident, residents protested, demanding compensation for the family and a railway overbridge for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old student tragically lost his life after being struck by a passenger train in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police reported on Tuesday. The victim, Jayesh Lodhi, was returning from school after completing an exam when he was hit by a Main Line Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train in the Salamatpur police station jurisdiction on Monday evening.

The horrifying incident was discovered by a passerby who then notified the authorities. In response, the local community expressed their anger by staging a protest, fervently demanding suitable compensation for Lodhi's family and urging the construction of a railway overbridge to connect 20 neighboring villages, aiming to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Officials are now faced with addressing the community's safety concerns as discussions around the necessity of infrastructure improvements for this railway route gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

