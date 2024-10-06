Left Menu

Tensions Rise as West Bengal Junior Doctors Stage Hunger Strike

West Bengal junior doctors have initiated an indefinite hunger strike, accusing authorities of obstruction and intimidation. The protest, focused on the RG Kar rape and murder case, demands government action on long-standing issues. Despite challenges, doctors remain steadfast in their peaceful demonstration for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:35 IST
Visuals from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have launched an indefinite hunger strike, accusing authorities of hindering their protest and employing intimidation tactics. They allege that state police are blocking essential supplies, and there have been reports of an assault on a junior doctor on the protest's first day.

Led by Dr. Abid Hasan, the protest in Kolkata has seen no response from state authorities despite ongoing efforts to communicate their demands. The strike was prompted by the RG Kar rape and murder case, with junior doctors calling for immediate government intervention and reforms.

Despite facing police opposition, the junior doctors remain determined, supported by growing public sympathy. They demand that the state, CBI, and Supreme Court address their grievances, with many doctors prepared to fast indefinitely to see their demands fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

