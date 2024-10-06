Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Fight for Ladakh's Statehood
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk commenced an indefinite hunger strike demanding statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite not being granted an appropriate protest location, Wangchuk seeks dialogue with India's top leaders to address Ladakh's grievances, emphasizing nonviolent protest inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike in a bid to highlight the region's demand for statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Denied a suitable location for his peaceful protest, Wangchuk began his hunger strike at Ladakh Bhavan, feeling 'virtually detained'.
Wangchuk stated that despite assurances of a meeting with India's top leaders, no dates were provided, leading him to resume his protest. The activist emphasized his desire to communicate the grievances of the Ladakh people to the nation's leaders, aiming for meaningful dialogue and resolution.
While initially detained with 150 supporters at the Delhi-Haryana border, Wangchuk's nonviolent protest, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, underscores his commitment to the cause. The activist and his supporters advocate for constitutional safeguards that would empower the local Ladakhi population, with their demands supported by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.
