Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Fight for Ladakh's Statehood

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk commenced an indefinite hunger strike demanding statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite not being granted an appropriate protest location, Wangchuk seeks dialogue with India's top leaders to address Ladakh's grievances, emphasizing nonviolent protest inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:11 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Fight for Ladakh's Statehood
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike in a bid to highlight the region's demand for statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Denied a suitable location for his peaceful protest, Wangchuk began his hunger strike at Ladakh Bhavan, feeling 'virtually detained'.

Wangchuk stated that despite assurances of a meeting with India's top leaders, no dates were provided, leading him to resume his protest. The activist emphasized his desire to communicate the grievances of the Ladakh people to the nation's leaders, aiming for meaningful dialogue and resolution.

While initially detained with 150 supporters at the Delhi-Haryana border, Wangchuk's nonviolent protest, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, underscores his commitment to the cause. The activist and his supporters advocate for constitutional safeguards that would empower the local Ladakhi population, with their demands supported by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024