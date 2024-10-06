Left Menu

Tripura's Sporting Leap and Economic Vision: CM Manik Saha Unveils New Football Turf and Ekta Mall Plans

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a Rs 5 crore synthetic football turf at Khowai, aiming to boost local sports facilities. Alongside, he laid the groundwork for an Ekta Mall, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi, to bolster statewide product promotion, set to complete in 27 months at Rs 150 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:08 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugrating the football turf. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday unveiled a new synthetic football turf at Khowai Government Boys' School ground, funded by a substantial Rs 5 crore investment. The project is part of a broader strategy to enhance athletic infrastructure and support budding sports talent across the state.

The inauguration, also attended by Sports Minister Tinku Roy, marks a significant step forward for football development in the Khowai district. Local sources highlight the facility's potential to provide aspiring athletes with improved training environments and competitive opportunities. Earlier in the week, Chief Minister Saha engaged in the Bhoomi Pujan for the upcoming Ekta (Unity) Mall.

Describing the Ekta Mall as a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Saha emphasized its role in elevating local products to the national stage. He urged swift completion ahead of the slated 27-month timeframe, underlining community involvement in the project. Announced on social media, this initiative forms part of a nationwide task to establish Ekta Malls, slated for Rs 150 crore, vital for promoting regional specialties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

