Foundation Stone Laid for SC/ST Farmers' Training Centre in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a pivotal step towards empowering SC/ST farmers in Jharkhand by laying the foundation for a multipurpose facilitation centre designed for their training. His announcement was coupled with the initiation of hostel constructions, indicating a focused drive on agricultural advancement in the region.

Highlighting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan addressed the gathered farmers, stressing the government's commitment to doubling their income. He asserted that increased income hinges on not just farming, but diversification into activities like animal rearing, beekeeping, and fishery, aligning with the government's agenda to enhance agricultural income and reduce costs.

Chouhan further emphasized ongoing research initiatives aimed at improving seed quality and increasing farmer incomes. He remarked on the government's pledge to reduce poverty through targeted training, enhancing output and earnings. Complementing these efforts, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, announced by PM Modi, promises substantial benefits to Jharkhand's tribal population, integrating them with key governmental programs.

