Vibrant Festivities Mark Fifth Day of Shardiya Navratri Across India

On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, temples and communities across India celebrated with unique observances. From morning prayers in Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to cultural dances in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and innovative pandal themes in West Bengal, the vibrant festivities highlight the diverse ways Hindus honour Goddess Durga during Navratri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:03 IST
Aarti performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Mata Temple on fifth day of Shardiya Navratri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The famed Jhandewalan temple in Delhi echoed with chants as morning aarti rituals marked the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri on Monday, honouring Goddess Durga depicted as Mata Skandamata in Hindu mythology.

In Gujarat's Jamnagar, young devotees enthralled onlookers with fiery Garba and raas dances performed on burning embers. Meanwhile, Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh saw inmates engaging in Garba, showcasing faith's unifying power within unique settings.

Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square in West Bengal presented a thematic 'Sphere' Durga Puja pandal, mesmerizing visitors with multimedia shows inside a massive spherical structure, offering a blend of cultural innovation and traditional worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

