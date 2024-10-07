Vibrant Festivities Mark Fifth Day of Shardiya Navratri Across India

The famed Jhandewalan temple in Delhi echoed with chants as morning aarti rituals marked the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri on Monday, honouring Goddess Durga depicted as Mata Skandamata in Hindu mythology.

In Gujarat's Jamnagar, young devotees enthralled onlookers with fiery Garba and raas dances performed on burning embers. Meanwhile, Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh saw inmates engaging in Garba, showcasing faith's unifying power within unique settings.

Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square in West Bengal presented a thematic 'Sphere' Durga Puja pandal, mesmerizing visitors with multimedia shows inside a massive spherical structure, offering a blend of cultural innovation and traditional worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)