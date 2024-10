Fire Erupts at Crimean Oil Depot Amidst Rising Tensions

A blaze erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea, raising alarms on the Russian-annexed peninsula, officials confirmed Monday.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to Crimea's Russian-installed head, assured there were no casualties, though the cause of the fire remains undisclosed. The Baza Telegram channel reported hearing explosions.

The Russian defence ministry claimed 12 Ukrainian drones were intercepted, amid ongoing Ukrainian strikes on Crimean military sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)