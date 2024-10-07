Left Menu

Prabowo's Fiscal Balancing Act: Debt and Development

Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto plans to gradually increase the country's debt-to-GDP ratio while boosting tax revenues to fulfill his campaign promises. Concerns have arisen over potential fiscal slippage, but Prabowo's advisers assure compliance with fiscal laws, maintaining a prudent yet aggressive fiscal approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:04 IST
Prabowo's Fiscal Balancing Act: Debt and Development
Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia's President-elect, Prabowo Subianto, aims to cautiously raise the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio, aligning this with initiatives to enhance tax revenue. His brother and top adviser, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, outlined the plan on Monday, suggesting a rise of 1 to 2 percentage points annually from the current 'underleveraged' level of below 40%.

Investors and rating agencies are sensitively attuned to Prabowo's fiscal strategies. Initial remarks about increasing the debt ratio to fund expansive campaign promises, including free meals for children and pregnant mothers, sparked fears of fiscal instability. However, advisers assure adherence to fiscal laws limiting deficits and debt ratios.

Despite the concerns, Prabowo remains committed to his campaign pledges, emphasizing a balance between financial prudence and necessary aggression to implement his ambitious social programs, forecasted to require 450 trillion rupiah ($28.73 billion) over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024