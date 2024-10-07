Strategic Partnership: South Korea and Philippines Strengthen Defense Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr have agreed to transform their nations' relationship into a strategic partnership. This decision comes amid escalating regional security challenges.

The talks, held at the Philippine presidential palace, centered on issues such as South China Sea tensions and Korean peninsula security. The leaders signed agreements enhancing coastguard and nuclear energy cooperation, with Yoon marking the visit as a new chapter between the countries.

Emphasizing defense modernization, South Korea pledged support for the Philippines' military upgrades, amidst rising tensions with China. South Korea seeks to expand its defense export market, aspiring to become the fourth-largest arms exporter globally by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)