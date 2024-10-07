Delhi High Court Postpones Bail Hearing in Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the bail plea hearings for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, among others, related to the February 2020 Delhi riots. The proceedings were rescheduled to November 25 before the new division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur.

Earlier, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who initially presided over the case, was transferred to become the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. As a result, the new bench will now address the ongoing appeals. The matter initially returned to court on August 29, scheduling final arguments for October 7.

Umar Khalid's bail request is amidst the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, intertwined with the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots. Past rejections in trial and higher courts cited substantive evidence against Khalid and other accused, thus failing to fulfill bail criteria per legal mandates.

