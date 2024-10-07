Left Menu

Delhi High Court Postpones Bail Hearing in Delhi Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing for bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others involved in the 2020 Delhi riots case to November 25. Justice changes led to the adjournment. The court upheld previous rulings denying bail due to evidence supporting charges against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:48 IST
Delhi High Court Postpones Bail Hearing in Delhi Riots Case
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the bail plea hearings for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, among others, related to the February 2020 Delhi riots. The proceedings were rescheduled to November 25 before the new division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur.

Earlier, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who initially presided over the case, was transferred to become the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. As a result, the new bench will now address the ongoing appeals. The matter initially returned to court on August 29, scheduling final arguments for October 7.

Umar Khalid's bail request is amidst the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, intertwined with the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots. Past rejections in trial and higher courts cited substantive evidence against Khalid and other accused, thus failing to fulfill bail criteria per legal mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024