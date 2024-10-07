Left Menu

Bihar's Rural Development Revolution: Nitish Kumar's Rs 1,650 Crore Initiative

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a monumental transfer of Rs 1,650.33 crore to beneficiaries of the Rural Development schemes. This includes funds for sustainable livelihoods, community investments, sanitation projects, and housing. The initiative aims to bolster rural infrastructure and provide relief to flood-affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:35 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced transfer of Rs 1650.33 crore Rural Department schemes (Photo/X@NitishKumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared on Monday that Rs 1,650.33 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries benefiting from the Rural Development Department's initiatives.

This announcement was made via a social media post, where CM Kumar outlined the distribution of funds from 'Sankalp' at 1, Aney Marg, Patna. The Sustainable Livelihood Scheme saw Rs 113 crore assisting 34,000 individuals in improving their livelihoods, while Rs 400 crore was assigned to 48,500 self-help groups under the Jeevika program as Community Investment Funds.

Further, a loan amounting to Rs 537.33 crore reached 15,314 self-help groups through various banks. Additionally, under the Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan, Rs 180 crore secured sanitation facilities for 1,50,000 families upon constructing toilets. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, housing aid was approved for 1,10,000 families, with Rs 420 crore disbursed to 1,05,000 beneficiaries in the initial phase.

In related developments, on Saturday, the CM revealed that Rs 307 crore in relief funds for flood victims across 13 districts had been directly transferred to 4.39 lakh affected families. The immediate distribution, at Rs 7,000 per family via Direct Benefit Transfer, underscores the government's commitment to aiding vulnerable populations before the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

