China's First Seafront Fund Management Restricts Fund Subscriptions

In a move to safeguard investor interests, China's First Seafront Fund Management Co has declared a restriction on subscriptions for 74 funds linked to Chinese stock holdings.

The decision comes on the heels of a significant surge in overseas-listed Chinese stocks during the country's week-long National Day holiday.

First Seafront indicated that the restriction is designed to prevent large-scale subscriptions that could dilute the interests of existing fund investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)