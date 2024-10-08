Left Menu

China's First Seafront Fund Management Restricts Fund Subscriptions

China's First Seafront Fund Management Co has announced limitations on subscriptions for 74 funds that include Chinese stocks. This decision, made to protect investor interests, follows significant stock surges during China's National Day holiday, and aims to prevent the dilution of existing investors' stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 08-10-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 07:00 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a move to safeguard investor interests, China's First Seafront Fund Management Co has declared a restriction on subscriptions for 74 funds linked to Chinese stock holdings.

The decision comes on the heels of a significant surge in overseas-listed Chinese stocks during the country's week-long National Day holiday.

First Seafront indicated that the restriction is designed to prevent large-scale subscriptions that could dilute the interests of existing fund investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

