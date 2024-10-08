Investors Face Uncertainty Amid China's Vague Stimulus Signals

Investors looking for a robust recovery in China's stock market after the week-long holiday were left disappointed as Beijing provided only vague details about economic stimulus plans. Despite initial surges in mainland stocks, gains were quickly lost.

In contrast to the mainland, Hong Kong stocks plummeted as markets were underwhelmed by Beijing's lack of specific stimulus measures, setting up a negative opening for European markets. EUROSTOXX 50 and FTSE futures continued their downward trend.

With a sparse economic calendar, focus remained on China and tensions in the Middle East, impacting oil prices as Brent and U.S. crude futures surged. Meanwhile, investor expectations on Federal Reserve rate policy shifted after strong U.S. payroll data.

