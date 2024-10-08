Mozambique's Election: Navigating Economic Challenges Amid Political Change

Mozambique is on the brink of change as it prepares for a pivotal presidential election. The candidates face an economy struggling under the weight of natural disasters, security threats, stalled gas projects, and significant debt burdens.

Leading the race is ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo, who competes against three others to succeed Felipe Nyusi. As borrowing costs rise, Mozambique is urged to adopt fiscal prudence; delayed gas revenue limits options to refinance a debt nearly equivalent to its GDP.

The country remains tainted by the 'tuna bonds' scandal, where loans meant for a fishing fleet disappeared, prompting a default and IMF intervention. Though a $456 million IMF deal was secured, its future remains uncertain, hinging on the development of crucial oil and gas fields amid security concerns.

