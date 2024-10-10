Inflation and Jobless Claims Shape Wall Street's Uncertain Path

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday after U.S. inflation data surpassed expectations, signaling the Federal Reserve might proceed with a 25 basis points rate cut next month. The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.2% monthly, reaching a 2.4% annual growth, slightly exceeding economist forecasts.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose by 3.3% year-over-year, compared to the 3.2% projection. Market reaction was evident as Dow E-minis fell by 112 points and S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 21.5 points, emphasizing diminished prospects for substantial rate cuts from the Fed.

Delta Air Lines stocks declined by 1.2%, with other airlines such as United and American Airlines also experiencing losses as traders brace for restricted travel spending. Additionally, investors remain cautious ahead of the third-quarter earnings announcements from major banks expected on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)