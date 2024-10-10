Left Menu

Inflation and Jobless Claims Shape Wall Street's Uncertain Path

Wall Street futures dropped as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data suggested a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, while rising jobless claims added market uncertainty. Delta Air Lines led airline stocks lower due to projected revenue drops. Investors anticipate third-quarter earnings reports and monitor rising Treasury yields amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:41 IST
Inflation and Jobless Claims Shape Wall Street's Uncertain Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday after U.S. inflation data surpassed expectations, signaling the Federal Reserve might proceed with a 25 basis points rate cut next month. The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.2% monthly, reaching a 2.4% annual growth, slightly exceeding economist forecasts.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose by 3.3% year-over-year, compared to the 3.2% projection. Market reaction was evident as Dow E-minis fell by 112 points and S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 21.5 points, emphasizing diminished prospects for substantial rate cuts from the Fed.

Delta Air Lines stocks declined by 1.2%, with other airlines such as United and American Airlines also experiencing losses as traders brace for restricted travel spending. Additionally, investors remain cautious ahead of the third-quarter earnings announcements from major banks expected on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024