New Sahibganj-Howrah Train Service Transforms Travel, Boosts Jharkhand Economy

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the daily Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express via video conferencing, revolutionizing travel between these regions. The affordable service is set to reduce commuting expenses, enhance business prospects, and boost employment opportunities. Key rail enhancements, including the introduction of stops for the Tejas Rajdhani Express, further stimulate economic growth in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:52 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward transforming the railway infrastructure in Jharkhand, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express service on Thursday via video conferencing. The train connects the districts of Sahibganj and Howrah, covering a distance of 350 km in just 7 hours at an economical fare of Rs125.

The new train service is a major boost for commuters who previously spent between Rs700 to Rs800 for the same journey by road. It aims not only to make travel convenient but also to open up new business and employment opportunities in the region.

Furthering the state's connectivity, the Anand Vihar - Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express will now have a stop in Sahibganj, marking a first for the train in Jharkhand. This is part of a broader railway investment strategy in the state, which includes a 16-fold increase in budget allocation, new projects, and planned investments worth Rs56,000 crore. These efforts will significantly improve transportation infrastructure, creating opportunities for local industries, education, and medical services access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

