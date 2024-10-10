New Sahibganj-Howrah Train Service Transforms Travel, Boosts Jharkhand Economy

In a significant move toward transforming the railway infrastructure in Jharkhand, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express service on Thursday via video conferencing. The train connects the districts of Sahibganj and Howrah, covering a distance of 350 km in just 7 hours at an economical fare of Rs125.

The new train service is a major boost for commuters who previously spent between Rs700 to Rs800 for the same journey by road. It aims not only to make travel convenient but also to open up new business and employment opportunities in the region.

Furthering the state's connectivity, the Anand Vihar - Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express will now have a stop in Sahibganj, marking a first for the train in Jharkhand. This is part of a broader railway investment strategy in the state, which includes a 16-fold increase in budget allocation, new projects, and planned investments worth Rs56,000 crore. These efforts will significantly improve transportation infrastructure, creating opportunities for local industries, education, and medical services access.

(With inputs from agencies.)