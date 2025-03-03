Left Menu

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Honours IIMC Graduates at 56th Convocation

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the Indian Institute of Mass Communication's 56th convocation as the chief guest, celebrating the achievements of 478 students with diplomas and excellence awards. The ceremony signifies IIMC's commitment to media education, highlighting its reputation as a premier institution in India.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to grace the Indian Institute of Mass Communication's 56th convocation ceremony as the chief guest. The event, according to an official release, aims to honor the 2023-24 batch, comprising 478 students across nine courses, with diplomas and excellence awards.

The ceremony will celebrate these students, hailing from IIMC's New Delhi campus and its five regional counterparts in Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu. Besides awarding diplomas, 36 outstanding individuals will receive medals and cash awards, reflecting their academic prowess, as mentioned in the release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Esteemed faculty and distinguished guests will congregate to mark this significant occasion, underlining IIMC's commitment to fostering excellence in media and communication education. The institution, founded in 1965, is recognized as India's leading media training establishment, offering a variety of journalism and communication programs. Post its 2024 recognition as a Deemed University, it introduced postgraduate degrees in Media Business Studies and Strategic Communication. In related news, on February 1, Minister Vaishnaw also inspected a pivotal site of the National High-Speed Rail Project in Nadiad, marking progress in India's infrastructure ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

