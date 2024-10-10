Left Menu

Telangana DGP Tightens Grip on Drug Supply with Stringent Measures

The Telangana Director General of Police has directed a crackdown on drug supply, calling for decisive actions and increased manpower. Emphasis is on dismantling drug networks and deporting foreign offenders, with officials urged to intensify operations before educational institutions and suspicious locations.

Updated: 10-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:19 IST
Telangana Director General of Police Jitender (Photo/X@TelanganaDGP). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a decisive move against the drug menace, Telangana Director General of Police Jitender has issued strict instructions for combating the supply of narcotics in the state. This development follows a high-level meeting with Anti-Narcotics Bureau officials at the DGP's office, as mentioned in an official release on Thursday.

During the meeting, DGP Jitender underscored the necessity for adopting stringent measures to control and eventually eradicate the sale and supply of drugs throughout Telangana. He instructed the Anti-Narcotics Bureau to intensify operations against drug suppliers and announced the deployment of additional personnel to bolster these efforts. The focus is on dismantling entire networks of drug suspects to ensure justice is served.

Furthermore, the DGP made it clear that foreigners associated with suspicious drug-related activities would face deportation. The press release also stated that bureau personnel will be stationed near educational institutions and suspicious sites to enforce a rigorous crackdown on such activities.

Additional DGP for Law and Order, Mahesh M Bhagwat, highlighted the importance of securing convictions by presenting solid evidence in court. He joined Anti-Narcotics Bureau Director Sandeep Shandilya in appreciating the addition of manpower and the bureau's preparations, such as training materials aimed at aiding prosecutions. Shandilya reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to imposing stringent measures on drug offenders and projected more decisive actions in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

