Italian Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize 1.4 Tonnes of Narcotics

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Italian police announced the arrest of 384 individuals and the seizure of a staggering 1.4 tonnes of narcotics. The operation also resulted in the investigation of 655 people, including 39 minors, signaling a massive crackdown on illegal drug activities.

The comprehensive operation was conducted in several provinces, leading to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops across three cities. Police conducted 312 inspections and confiscated 296 kg of cannabis products deemed illegal after initial tests.

The crackdown follows Italy's recent approval of a security decree in June that bans 'legal' cannabis products, including the trade of 'cannabis light,' which contains no psychoactive effects, as part of an intensified effort to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)