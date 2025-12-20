Italian Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize 1.4 Tonnes of Narcotics
Italian authorities arrested 384 individuals and confiscated 1.4 tonnes of drugs in a major operation against drug trafficking. Alongside the arrests, 655 individuals were investigated, with 35 kg of cocaine and over 40 firearms seized. The crackdown led to temporary closures of cannabis shops.
- Country:
- Italy
In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Italian police announced the arrest of 384 individuals and the seizure of a staggering 1.4 tonnes of narcotics. The operation also resulted in the investigation of 655 people, including 39 minors, signaling a massive crackdown on illegal drug activities.
The comprehensive operation was conducted in several provinces, leading to the temporary closure of five cannabis shops across three cities. Police conducted 312 inspections and confiscated 296 kg of cannabis products deemed illegal after initial tests.
The crackdown follows Italy's recent approval of a security decree in June that bans 'legal' cannabis products, including the trade of 'cannabis light,' which contains no psychoactive effects, as part of an intensified effort to combat drug trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
