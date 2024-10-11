Tragedy at Deer Park: Deadly Gas Leak Claims Lives at Pemex Oil Refinery

An incident at Pemex's Deer Park refinery in Texas claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others injured. The tragedy was attributed to a chemical release involving hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas, when a contractor unknowingly opened a line containing it.

The county sheriff confirmed that one person was deceased, while others sustained injuries severe enough to require emergency air transport, with Lifeflight services deployed. Emergency protocols were activated, and the refinery's crucial units were shut down to mitigate further risk.

Residents of Deer Park were ordered to shelter in place as local and county authorities, including the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, responded to the situation. Pemex had preemptively warned of possible flaring from their ongoing activities earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)