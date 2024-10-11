Delhi Court Dismisses Case Against Top IPS Officer Over Misconduct Allegations

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Tis Hazari court has accepted the closure report filed by the Delhi Police, exonerating a senior IPS officer accused of misconduct by a female IAS officer. The court dismissed a protest petition by the complainant, emphasizing inconsistencies in her allegations.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anuj Kumar Singh highlighted the lack of similarity between the initial FIR and the officer's later statements under Section 164 CrPC. The magistrate noted that these discrepancies cast doubt over the allegations, weakening the complainant's position.

The court observed that the complainant's significantly modified claims over time appeared suspicious. The closure report suggested a potential motive by the complainant to falsely implicate the senior IPS officer. Originally, an FIR was lodged based on claims of threatening calls and messages in 2022, which later shifted to accusations of inappropriate behavior.

