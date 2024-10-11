Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Strengthens India-Bhutan Judicial Ties with Strategic Bhutan Visit

Chief Justice of India Dr. Dhananjaya Chandrachud's visit to Bhutan from October 7 to 10 focused on enhancing judicial cooperation. Key engagements included meetings with Bhutanese dignitaries, signing of MoUs for legal collaboration, and a keynote speech at the JSW School of Law. The visit reaffirmed bilateral ties.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Dr. Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud embarked on an official visit to Bhutan from October 7 to 10, meeting his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin to discuss strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation. During their meeting, they oversaw the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding, aiming to enhance judicial and legal collaboration between the two nations.

The agreements included an MoU between the two Supreme Courts aimed at bolstering judicial cooperation, renewing collaboration between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and the Bhutan National Legal Institute, among others. Chief Justice Chandrachud also graced the Third Convocation Ceremony of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law, delivering an inspiring address.

While in Bhutan, Chief Justice Chandrachud engaged in high-level discussions with Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and had an audience with the King of Bhutan. His visit emphasized the ongoing commitment to strengthening ties, reaffirming the strong judicial partnership between India and Bhutan and setting a robust framework for future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

