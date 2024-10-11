JP Nadda Seeks Blessings at Naina Devi Temple Amidst Navratri Celebrations

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur, offering prayers and performing puja on Friday morning. Speaking with ANI, Nadda expressed the invigorating experience of receiving blessings from Naina Devi during the sacred period of Shardiya Navratri. He emphasized that the divine encounter rejuvenated their commitment to societal and national welfare, aligning with Prime Minister's vision of a prospering India, 'Viksit Bharat'.

On the sacred day of Maha Ashtami, the ninth day of Navratri, temples nationwide resonated with the chants of 'aarti' performed at dawn. Devotees thronged temples, including the Jhandewala Devi Mandir in Delhi, to offer prayers to Goddess Durga, marking the fervor across the country.

The spirit of devotion echoed in the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai as devotees gathered in large numbers for the Aarti. Similar rituals took place at the Bharat Sevashram Ashram in Siliguri, West Bengal, celebrating the triumph of the divine over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the festival's theme of good overcoming evil.

The Navratri festival, dedicated to Maa Durga's worship, marks its eighth day to venerate Maa Mahagauri, embodying purity and tranquility. As the nine-day celebration reaches its crescendo, it prepares to conclude with Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, on its tenth day, highlighting the spiritual victory.

