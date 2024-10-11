Left Menu

Kerala MLA Demands Action Over Justice Hema Report Allegations

United Democratic Front MLA KK Rama urges Kerala Assembly to address government's inactivity on Justice Hema Committee report on sexual assaults, highlighting public concern. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan defends transparency, opposition criticizes government's lack of action, while plans for dialogue and potential new law are discussed.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to the Kerala Assembly, United Democratic Front MLA KK Rama called for urgent discussion regarding the alleged inaction of the state government on the Justice Hema Committee report. This report, which includes claims of sexual assault against minors, has stirred public apprehension over the absence of legal proceedings.

Rama criticized the Left government for allegedly shielding the accused by not pursuing investigations. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan clarified that the government did not conceal parts of the report, following guidelines from the State Information Commissioner and the Kerala High Court, emphasizing the protection of personal privacy.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan accused the government of negligence, arguing that the lack of government action since 2019 indicates protection of certain individuals. Meanwhile, Cheriyan highlighted Kerala's pioneering efforts to address film industry issues and disclosed plans for a conclave to explore solutions, including potential new legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

