Kerala MLA Demands Action Over Justice Hema Report Allegations

In a fervent appeal to the Kerala Assembly, United Democratic Front MLA KK Rama called for urgent discussion regarding the alleged inaction of the state government on the Justice Hema Committee report. This report, which includes claims of sexual assault against minors, has stirred public apprehension over the absence of legal proceedings.

Rama criticized the Left government for allegedly shielding the accused by not pursuing investigations. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan clarified that the government did not conceal parts of the report, following guidelines from the State Information Commissioner and the Kerala High Court, emphasizing the protection of personal privacy.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan accused the government of negligence, arguing that the lack of government action since 2019 indicates protection of certain individuals. Meanwhile, Cheriyan highlighted Kerala's pioneering efforts to address film industry issues and disclosed plans for a conclave to explore solutions, including potential new legislation.

