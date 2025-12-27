CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Christmas Celebrations and Government Inaction

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong denunciation of recent attacks on Christmas celebrations, citing these incidents as part of a targeted agenda by the RSS-BJP to dismantle secularism and promote a Hindu Rashtra. The CPI(M) accuses the government of deliberate inaction in response to these events.

The party's Politburo has also criticized changes to the MGNREGA and labeled new labor codes as anti-worker, claiming they benefit supporters of the current government. Concerns were also raised about the handling of ethnic violence in Assam and the broader implications of these shifts in policy.

Additionally, the CPI(M) voiced its condemnation of both domestic judicial decisions and international relations, criticizing bail decisions for political figures and US policies towards Venezuela, urging the maintenance of constitutional values and workers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)