Bandhan Bank Surges with New CEO Approval

Bandhan Bank's shares saw a significant uptick on Friday, soaring 12% after securing regulatory approval for Partha Pratim Sengupta as the new Managing Director and CEO. The Reserve Bank of India's nod marked a pivotal moment, spurring a 11.61% rise in its stock to Rs 209.50 per share on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the broader market reflected a downturn with the BSE Sensex falling 226.84 points, closing at 81,384.57, and the Nifty diminishing by 66.90 points to 24,931.55. Sengupta is set to bring his extensive four-decade banking experience to Bandhan Bank, succeeding founder MD and CEO Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, who stepped down in July.

In related developments, a recent audit by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company concluded with Bandhan Bank's pending claims amounting to Rs 314 crore under a pandemic-era government loan guarantee scheme. This underscores the lender's ongoing efforts to strengthen financial resilience and support for small borrowers.

