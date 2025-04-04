Microsoft's AI Evolution: Celebrating 50 Years and Future Innovations

Thousands gathered in a dim conference hall, reminiscent of a rock concert, as Microsoft highlighted a groundbreaking Excel feature, likened to a Mick Jagger entrance during the company's early days.

On its 50th anniversary, Microsoft looked back on its storied history and forward towards a future powered by artificial intelligence, showcasing its AI assistant, Copilot, with personalized and proactive features.

This week, CEO Satya Nadella challenged Microsoft's leaders to innovate further, marking the anniversary by focusing on empowering users through new software development strategies.

