NIA Charges Top Hizb-ut-Tahrir Leader Faizul Hussain with Promoting Extremism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against Faizul Hussain, a leading figure of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Tamil Nadu, for promoting the banned group's violent ideology and inciting youth to fulfill its anti-India goals.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain is accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following his arrest on October 8, 2024. He is alleged to have been radicalizing youth and spreading Hizb-ut-Tahrir's extremist agenda to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India.

The NIA's investigations reveal that Hussain conducted clandestine meetings disguised as educational discussions at a location in Chennai, where he allegedly propagated his ideology and disseminated anti-national content online, promoting the secessionist agenda, and calling for military intervention in Kashmir.

