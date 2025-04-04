Left Menu

NIA Charges Top Hizb-ut-Tahrir Leader Faizul Hussain with Promoting Extremism

Faizul Hussain, a leader of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Tamil Nadu, is charged with promoting the group's anti-India agenda. The NIA accuses him of inciting youth and advocating secessionism. He allegedly propagated extremist views through covert meetings and social media, urging for a Caliphate in India.

Updated: 04-04-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against Faizul Hussain, a leading figure of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Tamil Nadu, for promoting the banned group's violent ideology and inciting youth to fulfill its anti-India goals.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain is accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following his arrest on October 8, 2024. He is alleged to have been radicalizing youth and spreading Hizb-ut-Tahrir's extremist agenda to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India.

The NIA's investigations reveal that Hussain conducted clandestine meetings disguised as educational discussions at a location in Chennai, where he allegedly propagated his ideology and disseminated anti-national content online, promoting the secessionist agenda, and calling for military intervention in Kashmir.

